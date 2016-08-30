17-year-old dead after crashing into 2 poles in north Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

17-year-old dead after crashing into 2 poles in north Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Michigan teen is dead after smashing into two poles in north Toledo. 

It happened early Tuesday morning on Summit between Bassett and Pontiac. According to Toledo police, 17-year-old Matthew Kroeger of Newport, Michigan, crashed into two poles. He died at the scene. 

Police say speed does appear to be a factor. 

The crash remains under investigation.

The road is now back open.  

