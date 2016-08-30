17-year-old dead after crashing into 2 poles in north Toledo

A Michigan teen is dead after smashing into two poles in north Toledo.

It happened early Tuesday morning on Summit between Bassett and Pontiac. According to Toledo police, 17-year-old Matthew Kroeger of Newport, Michigan, crashed into two poles. He died at the scene.

Police say speed does appear to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

The road is now back open.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.