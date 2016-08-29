Crews to begin traffic work on Conant Street in Maumee

Traffic work will kick off in Maumee this week.

Starting on Wednesday, crews will be updating traffic controls at a few intersections along Conant Street.

Primary work is expected to begin next week. Starting next Tuesday, Conant will be down to one lane in each direction for paving work.

"I know traffic is going to be tied up and be a mess, please be patient, and we will get things put back together as quick as we can,” said Joe Camp, Director of Maumee Department of Public Service.

Officials say most of the work will done during the overnight hours to avoid as much traffic backup as possible.

The project is expected to be complete by Halloween.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

RECOMMENDED STORIES