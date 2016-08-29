Captain Stotz takes over Sandusky County Sheriff's Office

There’s a new sheriff in town for Sandusky County... kind of.

The county’s current sheriff, Kyle Overmyer, is facing 43 drug and theft charges.

Chief Deputy Bruce Hirt was originally acting as interim sheriff while Overmyer awaits his trial, but on Friday, he retired.

Hirt confirmed with the Sandusky Register that Steve Stotz, 54, will be taking his place in charge.

Stotz is a senior captain and a 30-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. He will retain is current title.

WTOL reporter Jon Monk is working to gather more details about the change in command. Watch for his story tonight at 5 and 6.

