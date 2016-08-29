Defiance College lockdown lifted after shots fired off campus

Defiance College was briefly placed on lockdown Monday after shots were fired nearby.

According to police, two shots were fired just after 10 a.m. near 822 and 830 North Clinton Street.

Officers found two 9-millimeter gun shell casings on the scene.

The police department asked the college to have people shelter in place, but there was never an active threat on campus.

“We put the college on lockdown so we were sure it was safe and any neighboring facilities. Defiance Regional Medical Center and the healthcare facilities were also put on lockdown until we secured the area and made sure that there was no threat of harm to any public,” said Todd Schafer, Acting Defiance Police Chief.

The college uses a digital Campus Emergency Notification System that sends an email to all college addresses and notifications via text messaging.

Students and faculty locked themselves into the room they were in for an hour until given the all clear from police.

It is the second time in a week the system has been used, after warning students and faculty about the tornado warnings last Thursday.

"In both cases, things went fairly well, and there was no harm to anyone or the property of the campus,” said Lisa Marasalek, Defiance College Sean of Students.

Witnesses told police they saw a six foot tall man with dark hair, a goatee, wearing an orange and white jersey fleeing the scene. The shooter is still at large.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Defiance police at 419-784-5050.

