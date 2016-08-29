What A Week: Funnel Clouds and Tornadoes

Before this week it had been over 33 months since the last tornado touched down in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

The most recent reports of touchdowns were in Monroe County Michigan on Sunday. No damage has been found. Here is what one of the funnel clouds looked like near Dundee:







Wednesday brought the biggest Ohio tornado outbreak in August history. Officially 11 tornadoes were reported across the western half of the state. Locally seven touchdowns happened. Two were EF-2, one an EF-0 and four rated an EF-0.

The strongest tornado was near Defiance and rated an EF-2. Winds of 120-125 mph were likely inside of this tornado and one person was injured. Photo credit: Jaycee Riley.

Thankfully no serious injuries or deaths occurred as a result of these storms.

