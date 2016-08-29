Alcohol-impaired driver hits Ohio State Highway Patrol car, police say

One of the vehicles involved in the crash. (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

One of the vehicles involved in the crash. (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

An Ohio man was arrested Sunday after slamming into an Ohio State Highway Patrol car in Huron Township.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on State Route 2 near milepost 17. Troopers say the car of the driver, 36-year-old Jacob Deyon, hydroplaned, causing him to lose control, cross over the median and hit the patrol car, which was parked in an emergency turn-around.

Deyon was treated for minor injuries at the scene. His passenger, 15-year-old Damion Sands, was not injured.

Trooper Dan Battistone was treated for minor injuries at Firelands Hospital.

Deyon was found to be under the influence of alcohol and tested 0.168 on a breath test. He was cited with failure to control, OVI, and child endangerment.

Deyon is being held at the Erie County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WOIO/WTOL. All rights reserved.