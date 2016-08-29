Man accused of stealing bottle of wine, attacking Rite Aid employee arrested

Man accused of stealing bottle of wine, attacking Rite Aid emplo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The man accused of attacking a Rite Aid employee with a wine bottle is now behind bars.  

Lamar Austin, 23, was arrested on aggravated robbery charges. 

Police say he stole the bottle of wine, and then used it to attack an employee when they followed him out of the store. 

Toledo police posted a photo of Austin on their Facebook page shortly after the incident last week: 

