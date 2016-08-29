Man arrested, charged in weekend shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police have arrested and charged a man with one count of felonious assault in connection to a weekend shooting. 

Ovidio Cuellar, 44, was booked into the Lucas County Jail Monday morning. 

According to police, Cuellar shot Roberto Gutierrez in the back on Hiett Sunday with a semi-automatic handgun. 

The victim's condition is unknown. Details on what led up to the shooting have not yet been released. 

Cuellar is scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Monday. 

