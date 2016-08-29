1 dead, 2 hospitalized after boat slams into dock

A boating accident left one person dead and two hospitalized overnight on the Ottawa River in Erie Township.

It happened shortly after midnight near Webber's Restaurant on Edgewater in Erie Township. Police say the boat slammed into a dock, killing the 44-year-old driver, Thomas L. Duquette II.

Two others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. One is in critical condition. A female passenger walked away from the scene with only minor injuries. She says she noticed the boat approaching the dock, and was able to take cover before the boat went under the dock.

WTOL spoke with Dean Ansel, Chief of Erie Township Police, about what could have caused the crash. He says alcohol was found on the boat, and is a suspected cause of the crash.

"You've got dark night conditions, you've got four people on a smaller boat, and I think speed was maybe a factor and maybe alcohol," said Ansel.

He says these are only suspected explanations and they will not know the exact cause until the investigation is complete.

Toledo police and fire assisted at the scene along with Washington Township, Morin Point and Erie Township police, and the Coast Guard.

