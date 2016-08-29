Beloved 911 dispatcher killed in murder-suicide at her south Toledo home

A beloved 911 dispatcher was killed in a murder-suicide at her home, a tragedy being felt by her family and the police and fire departments. The couple had three children.

“She is a mother but also she was a sister, and for this happen, it's a tragedy that repeats itself over and over again. So it's a major blow for us as a community,” said Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.

Just before 3 a.m., police say 40-year-old Tina Warren was shot and killed by her husband, 44 year-old Michael Warren, at their home on Gilbert Road in south Toledo. Michael Warren then shot himself and died at a hospital.

Tina Warren was hired in 2001 as a police records clerk but was promoted in 2006 to a Communications Operator and promoted again in 2008 to a Senior Communications Operator. She handled 911 calls as well as calls from police officers out in the field.

GoFundMe: Warren Kids

The Mayor said she met on Monday morning with dispatchers and call takers from the 911 center after the Toledo Police Patrolmen’s Association opened its doors and provided counselors.

“It's a family over there, and unfortunately, they have lost a member that I was told was very giving, was always willing to help others and was a good worker,” Hicks-Hudson said.

The TPPA said in a statement:

"She was one of the many we depend on as our lifelines on the other side of the radio. Words cannot express the shock and disbelief we carry in our hearts today."

Police Chief George Kral posted on Twitter:

Prayers going out to the family & friends of Dispatcher Tina Warren who was tragically taken from us this morning. pic.twitter.com/KMjoevsjdT — George Kral (@gkraltoledo) August 29, 2016

The Chief told us there was no known history of domestic violence with her husband, Michael.

“Whenever there's a murder-suicide, the first thing I do is I check with our domestic violence unit to see if there's any priors," said Kral. "There has been no reports of domestic disputes or domestic violence. So you hate to speculate on something like this because it's so tragic and so important that you get it right. So unfortunately I don't think we're ever going to know the truth here.”

“There's been nothing. And maybe this has just been going on behind their closed doors and it just festered," said Kral.

Making it an even bigger tragedy, the couple's three kids were home when it happened. According to a GoFundMe account set up for the family, the kids are 17, 14 and 4 years old.

“We've known her for a long time. She's a fantastic employee, great person. It's just an all-around tragedy," said Kral.

Tina Warren was technically an employee of the Toledo Fire Department but the police chief said they also considered her one of their own.

A fund has been set up in Tina’s name, for her children. You can make a donation through their Flower Fund at one of the Toledo police credit unions on Heatherdowns Boulevard or Erie Street. You can also make a donation at the fire department credit union on Laskey Road.

People can also donate to a GoFundMe account set up for the Warren children.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.