Muralist Cisco Garcia recognized at 5th annual Latino Art Festival

A nationally recognized mural artist got some local recognition at this weekend's Latino Art Festival.

Cisco Garcia has been painting murals in our area since 1959, and is responsible for many of the murals seen around the Broadway neighborhood.

At the fifth annual Barrio Latino Art Festival Sunday, Garcia won the distinguished artist award for that work and his contribution to the Latino community.

Garcia says art around our community is important to keep the spirit of the arts alive.

"We are all equally talented in which ever direction we have taken in the arts, whether it be crafts, but we try to recognize someone every year," said Garcia. "I would like to share with everyone, so we have been designing and decorating our walls just to show all of the nice feelings we have towards ourselves and the neighborhoods."

The festival lasted all day providing local artists a place to display their work, while also bringing people together to celebrate the arts in our community.

Proceeds from the event benefited the Toledo Seagate Food Bank, the Nuestra Gente Community Projects, and the Providence Center.

The free event also featured local artists along with food, drinks and dancing.

