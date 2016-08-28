Police investigate shooting near Toledo elementary school

Toledo police say a man was shot near an elementary school Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Walbridge Avenue, near Walbridge Elementary, around 8:30 p.m.

A man who lives in the area says he heard three gun shots and saw a "bunch of kids" run off in different directions.

Police say at least 20 people were in the area at the time.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital for injuries, but his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

