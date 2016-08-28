Man rescued after slipping on rocks in Maumee River

Water rescue crews were called to the Maumee River Sunday afternoon to help a man who slipped on some rocks.

The man was apparently walking on the west bank of the river near the I-75 bridge in south Toledo when he fell.

Passing boaters saw he hurt himself and called police.

Because of the thick brush and trees, first responders could not get a stretcher to the man. So a rescue boat was called in to help.

The man was not seriously injured.

