Man rescued after slipping on rocks in Maumee River

Water rescue crews were called to the Maumee River Sunday afternoon to help a man who slipped on some rocks. 

The man was apparently walking on the west bank of the river near the I-75 bridge in south Toledo when he fell. 

Passing boaters saw he hurt himself and called police. 

Because of the thick brush and trees, first responders could not get a stretcher to the man. So a rescue boat was called in to help. 

The man was not seriously injured. 

