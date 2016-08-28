Cabela's employees, customers take cover during tornado warning

Customers and employees had to take shelter during the tornado warning in southeast Michigan. (Source: WTOL)

Photo taken inside Cabela's warehouse as customers and employees took cover (Source: Elise Heintschel)

Severe weather swept through parts of the area Sunday evening. Reports of funnel clouds and brief tornadoes were reported in southeast Michigan.

In Dundee, employees and customers at a Cabela's were forced to take cover when the sirens went off.

An an announcement was made about the tornado warning, and customers were brought to the warehouse in the back of the building.

Customers were initially allowed to leave, but employees eventually locked the doors. Anyone left in the building stayed in the warehouse until the warning expired.

