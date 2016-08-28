Multiple people injured after vehicle hauling horse hit

Multiple people were injured in a Richfield Township crash Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were called to SR-295 at Bancroft Street just before 10 a.m.

According to OSHP, Padam Acharya, 31 was heading west on Bancroft and failed to yield, crashing into a vehicle heading north on SR-295.

The vehicle that was hit, driven by Wendi Danzeisen, 47, was hauling a horse at the time.

Acharya was taken to a Toledo hospital for serious injuries. His passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was flown to a hospital.

Danzeisen and her two passengers were taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The horse was uninjured.

The intersection was closed for about two hours while crews cleared the scene.

Officials say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

