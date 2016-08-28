Join the fight against breast cancer - register for Race for the Cure!

Join in the fight against breast cancer!

The Race for the Cure has become a signature event in Northwest Ohio, with tens of thousands taking part each year.

It's a time to come together to celebrate and support breast cancer survivors and to raise money to continue services in our community. The money raised also helps support research to put an end to breast cancer.

2016 RACE FOR THE CURE

Register in person for the Toledo Race for the Cure and pick up your packet at Brondes Ford in Maumee:

Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m

Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Register in person for the Findlay Race for the Cure at Dave’s Running Shop on Tiffin Avenue:

Thursday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OR

On the Blanchard Valley Medical Campus at the Race registration table.

Saturday, Sept. 24 (Race morning) from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

You can also sign up online for the Toledo and Findlay races.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.