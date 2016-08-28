Caught on Camera: Police search for man who robbed Family Dollar - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Caught on Camera: Police search for man who robbed Family Dollar

The robber was caught on surveillance video wearing a mask to cover his face. (Source: Toledo Police Department) The robber was caught on surveillance video wearing a mask to cover his face. (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are hoping the public can help them identify a man who robbed a Family Dollar Saturday. 

Police say the man went to the store on Bancroft around 8 a.m. and robbed it. 

The department posted surveillance video of the crime on its Facebook page.

The man's face was covered, and the video is grainy. But police hope people in the area may have seen something. 

It's unknown what was stolen or if anyone was hurt. 

Anyone with information that will help identify the man should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly