Food from around the world available at International Festival

Food from around the world is being served up in Perrysburg Township for the International Festival.

Tasty food from ten countries is available at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, along with entertainment, ride and games.

People can even ride a camel!

This is the sixteenth year for the event.

“People can come, try different foods, learn about culture, mix and mingle. That’s what it’s all about,” said Cherrefe Kadri, Islamic Center of Greater Toledo.

The festival continues at noon Sunday. Admission is free, but parking is $3.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.