Toledo Pride offers free admission after rainy afternoon

Rain couldn't keep people from partying in downtown Toledo for the annual pride celebration.

In it's seventh year, Toledo Pride was expected to attracted 20,000 people.

The day started with a parade, followed by food, entertainment and informational booths in Levis Square.

When a storm moved through the area, organizers made admission free to keep the party going.

Last year's event celebrated the Supreme Court ruling that allowed same-sex couples to get married across the U.S.

And some people at the festival believe backlash from that ruling continues.

"I think when you look at discrimination, it's still possible for someone to be fired for being gay, someone to be kicked out of their house for being transgender. That's where we're headed next - making sure those things aren't happening," said Nick Komives, Equality Toledo.

Toledo Pride wraps up at midnight.

