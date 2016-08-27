Police chase ends in crash, knocks out power to several homes

A police chase in Toledo knocked out power to several homes Saturday.

The crash happened at Mettler and Walnut, but it remains unclear how the chase began.

Police caught up with the suspect after he crashed into a power pole.

One witness described the chase as something from a movie.

“It’s something that you see on TV,” he said. “It was pretty extreme, right there. You know, the stuff people do to elude police, wow.”

It’s unknown how long power was out for the homes affected.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.