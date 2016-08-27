Man faces drug charges after leading police on chase through Fin - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man faces drug charges after leading police on chase through Findlay

A Van Buren man faces several felony charges after being caught with drugs and leading Findlay police on a chase.

Police say an office pulled Joseph Miller, 37, over for a traffic violation on Main Street around 11:45 Friday night. 

During the stop, the officer suspected there were drugs in the car and had a K9 check the vehicle.

A passing Hancock County deputy was the first to spot Miller and followed him along with police.

Police say Miller sped through the City of Findlay, including a residential area, before fleeing on foot. He was eventually stunned and arrested.

According to police, Miller had a large amount of cocaine.

He is now jailed at the Hancock County Justice Center on several felony charges including possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence. 

