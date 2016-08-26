51st German-American Festival to wrap up Sunday

Festival-goers line up for beer and/or sausage at this year's German-American Festival (Source: WTOL)

Food, music, dancing, and of course, beer.

The German American Festival (GAF) at Oak Shade Grove in Oregon is underway, with possible new traditions and the old staples.

For 51 years, the GAF has entertained thousands with an authentic look at German and Swiss cultures.

"You can be any nationality you want, but as soon as you walk into those front gates you become German very quickly," said Andrew Beevis, a dancer and part of the marketing team for GAF.

Every hour Beevis and fellow dancers put on a show on top of the glockenspiel in front of the big tent.

"I've been doing it for 20 odd years and it's fun, it's a lot of fun, you know, look at me," said Beevis. "I'm English. Do you think I'd dress up like this if it wasn't fun?"

In addition to the dancing, it's all about the food. That includes six types of sausages, two of them new this year.

"You have to come out and try the new mushroom-Swiss-mozzarella, it's an 80-20 mix, outstanding, outstanding if you like the cheese," said Shelly Steer, who is in charge of a sausage tent. "The other new product we have is our new chicken brat, only 90 calories."

And how about some good music? Different bands play throughout the weekend.

And who could forget about the beer? It's the thing that ties a good German festival together.

"My favorite beer is the one in my hand," said one festival goer.

"Warsteiner Dunkel all the way - it's the best," said another.

You'll pay $8 for tickets at the gate and $7 for a ticket online. The tickets aren't all about the food and entertainment though - a portion of the proceeds goes to German language scholarships.

So "bring a guest and come to the fest."

The festival continues until 11 p.m. Sunday.

