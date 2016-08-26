Man flown to hospital after I-75 crash in Bluffton

A man had to be flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-75 in Bluffton on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a semi being driven by Marion Dryden of Michigan, was traveling north on I-75 when it struck the back of a car being driven by Alan Cline, of Utah. Mr. Cline’s car then ran into the back of a car being driven by Desrene Brown, 49, of Bluffton.

Cline’s and Brown’s cars then went off the left side of the road where Cline was thrown from the vehicle.

Cline had to be flown to St. Vincent’s in Toledo with life-threatening injuries.

Dryden was not injured and Brown had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

