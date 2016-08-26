Hundreds turn up for soap opera casting call in Maumee

Hundreds of people turned out for a chance to be on the popular soap operas, the Young and the Restless and the Bold and the Beautiful.

An open audition at Arrowhead Plastic Surgeons in Maumee was crowded with people wanting to show that they had the acting chops to break into daytime television.

The local casting call was one of ten being held around the country.

One person will be selected to travel to Hollywood and appear in an episode of either The Young & the Restless or The Bold and the Beautiful.

People began showing up at 8 a.m. for the casting call and some had to be turned away due to time.

The excitement was palpable for the would-be actors, many of whom have never done anything like this before.

“I’m so amped up right now. This is the first time the Young and the Restless has come to Toledo. My mom told me about this audition so I was like ‘Oh, Lord Jesus, let me hurry up and get down there,” said casting-call attendee Anthony.

