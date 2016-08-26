Principal talks progress on new Hull Prairie Intermediate School

The Perrysburg School District is continuing work on a new building on Hull Prairie for fifth and sixth grade students.

The main reason for the new intermediate school is overcrowding in the district.

“The kids will have different options on where they want to sit at lunch and throughout the day,” says Scott Best, who will be the principal of the new school

Best previously served at Fort Meigs Elementary before accepting the job as principal of Hull Prairie Intermediate when it opens.

“Not many people get the chance to open up a school,” Best says, “especially a school that is reconfiguring an entire district.”

Best is currently coordinating with new staff, architects, and principals of other schools in the district to have the school ready for its scheduled opening at the beginning of the next school year.

“There is a lot riding on the opening of this school so that students have staff have a good experience,” Best says.

Construction began in late June. So far, the project is on schedule.

