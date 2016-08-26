8 arrested in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign's first 3 days

ODOT sign reminding drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving (Source: WTOL)

There are a lot of festivals and activities going on this weekend and folks may enjoy themselves with a little alcohol, but a warning from state troopers: if you drink, DON'T drive!

In the first three days of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, eight people have been arrested for drunk driving.

"We don't like arresting people. Honestly, it's not a fun part of our job, but it is a necessity and we're going to do whatever we need to make sure motorists on the road are safe," said Lieutenant William Bowers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Lt. Bowers says there will be increased patrols during the campaign and troopers will continue to get the word out about the dangers of drunk driving through OVI checkpoints.

The first checkpoint happens Friday night on Holloway Road in Lucas County. There is another on Saturday in Wood County.

Lt. Bowers says it's not only a way to get drunk drivers off the road, but to also educate people.

"So that's 600 to 700 people we can talk to, to let them know about the problems of impaired driving we have in Northwest Ohio," said Lt. Bowers.

ODOT is also getting involved, posting electronic signs on interstates throughout the state that say "Drive Sober" and "Alcohol Deaths 214."

214 is the number of people that have been killed across the state so far this year in drunk driving crashes.

The highway patrol says there's always an increase in OVI arrests during summer holiday weekends, which is why the campaign is going on now, with Labor Day coming up.

The campaign runs through September 5th.

Troopers say if you do plan on drinking, make sure to have a designated driver, or call a cab.

"Everybody will enjoy it much, much better and they won't have the bad memory of someone losing their life or being injured as a result of an impaired driver," said Bowers.

And of course, Lt. Bowers adds, "always wear your seat belt."

