Toledo police investigate shooting, arson at same home in one week

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A shooting on Tuesday and an arson on Friday has a team of detectives working to crack the cases they believe are linked.

Both crimes happened at 918 15th Street, unit part of the Port Lawrence Homes in central Toledo.

Friday morning around 2, police say someone kicked in the door and set several fires inside the two story duplex.

Lt. Heffernan says five people live in the unit including children.

"This could have been a situation that got out of hand where people were killed," he Heffernan. "We are just fortunate that didn't happen."

And before the fire, on Tuesday night, police responded to the same address and found a crime scene outside on the sidewalk. Shell casings were located and police later learned that that person shot, Carlton Williams, took himself to the hospital after being hit.

Investigators believes these crimes are related but at this point trying to determine if someone inside the duplex has enemies or is being targeted.

They are hoping witnesses come forward with information by calling Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

