UT Health Center offers FREE breast exams at Toledo Pride

If you're planning to attend the Toledo Pride Parade Saturday, why not stop to get your breast examined.

The University of Toledo Center for Health is providing FREE clinical breast exams from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown Toledo.

According to the National Cancer Society, early detection is an important factor in the prognosis of someone diagnosed with the disease.

All exams are sponsored by UT Health's Eleanor N. Dana Cancer Center and will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

