Local restaurants help after Cherry Street Mission fire

Local restaurants are stepping up to help the Cherry Street Mission after a grease fire caused major damage to its kitchen.

Vito's Pizza, Papa John's and Chick-Fil-A dropped off boxes of pizza, wraps and chicken sandwiches at the mission Thursday.

Hundreds rely on the Mission for meals.

Workers say they're grateful for the last minute support.

"I'm just humbled by Toledo, you guys just have really reached out. I can't believe what you guys have done to support Cherry Street and we're really excited about that," said Justin Maronn, Cherry Street Mission COO.

A contracting company worked to clean up the kitchen at no charge.

The Mission plans to have the kitchen back up and running Friday.

