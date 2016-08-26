St. John's Jesuit welcomes new school president with Mass, ceremony

It was a big day for St. Johns Jesuit High School and Academy on Friday.

The school installed its new president.

The installation of Father Jeff Putthoff started with Mass and ended with a celebration.

Father Putthoff says he's been welcomed with open arms.

"I've been absolutely amazed by the warmth, the welcome. The hospitality of the Toledo community, the greater community. As well as the St. Johns community. It's been fabulous. It's like discovering a hidden treasure. So I'm excited," said Father Putthoff.

Father Putthoff is St. John's 11th president.

