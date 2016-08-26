Rogers students shown opportunities the Army has to offer

On Friday, students at Rogers High School, got a better idea of whether they may be interested in joining the ARMY after high school.

The Army's interactive tractor-trailer was at the school.

The trailer has a self-contained classroom.

The presentations gave students a better idea about the opportunities the Army has to offer.

"We just like to come out here so kids can see that there is a lot more the army has to offer. It's not all about just shooting guns and running around, there's a lot of technology, a lot to do with computers and programming, there's a lot of different career fields you can get into," said Sergeant Brent Riley.

The trailer is one of four that travels the nation to promote the Army's stay in school and stay off drugs programs.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.