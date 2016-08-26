Lake Catholic forfeits to St. John's amid hazing investigation

A hazing investigation has led to a forfeit for Lake Catholic High School.

The opposing team, the St. John’s Jesuit Titans, first announced the news on its twitter page Thursday night.

Lake Catholic has forfeited Saturday's Varsity Football game to SJJ due to disciplinary actions. More details will come tomorrow. — SJJ Athletics (@SJJTitanSports) August 26, 2016

According to a statement released by Lake Catholic High School, it was decided that disciplinary action needed to be taken as a result of an ongoing hazing investigation. That included a one-game suspension for a number of players on the varsity and junior varsity football teams, which has resulted in a forfeit of Saturday and Sunday's games.

Details on the hazing investigation are unknown.

Saturday’s game would have been the first of the season for St. John’s. As a result of the forfeit they will now take home a win.

St. John's also announced the forfeit of Sunday's JV game on their Twitter page:

Sunday's JV Football game is also forfeited by Lake Catholic. Freshman will now play at 2pm rather than 4pm. — SJJ Athletics (@SJJTitanSports) August 26, 2016

