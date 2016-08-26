Lake Catholic forfeits to St. John's amid hazing investigation - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lake Catholic forfeits to St. John's amid hazing investigation

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
(WTOL) -

A hazing investigation has led to a forfeit for Lake Catholic High School.

The opposing team, the St. John’s Jesuit Titans, first announced the news on its twitter page Thursday night.

According to a statement released by Lake Catholic High School, it was decided that disciplinary action needed to be taken as a result of an ongoing hazing investigation. That included a one-game suspension for a number of players on the varsity and junior varsity football teams, which has resulted in a forfeit of Saturday and Sunday's games.

Details on the hazing investigation are unknown.

Saturday’s game would have been the first of the season for St. John’s. As a result of the forfeit they will now take home a win. 

St. John's also announced the forfeit of Sunday's JV game on their Twitter page:

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly