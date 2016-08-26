Toledo Pride weekend to close several streets downtown

Twenty thousand people are expected to embark on Downtown Toledo throughout the weekend for various activities as part of Toledo Pride Fest 2016, and that has city crews closing a number of roads to accommodate the crowds.

First thing Friday, barricades went up blocking off access along N. St. Clair St. between Madison Ave. and Jefferson Ave. That will stay closed through Sunday, but starting at midnight Friday, N. St. Clair St. will close between Adams St. and Jefferson St., as well as, Madison Ave. between Superior St. and N. St. Clair St.

On Saturday, the Toledo Pride parade will begin at noon on Adams St. at 21st St. and continue south on Adams St. to N. St. Clair St. Authorities will block off portions of Adams St. as the parade travels along, so be prepared for delays.

All barricades will be removed Sunday.

