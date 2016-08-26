Mid-October trial set for man charged in Toledo double-homicide - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mid-October trial set for man charged in Toledo double-homicide

(Source: Toledo Police Department) (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man who police say shot and killed two north Toledo men just one year ago is headed to trial in mid-October. 

Charles Walker was in Lucas County Common Pleas Court Friday. The 26-year-old is charged in the shooting deaths of K'lib Papa and Devin Melman. 

Both 19-year-olds were shot in the head last August while sitting in a car parked at Dewey and West Sylvania. 

On Friday, the court approved public money to be used so Walker can hire an expert attorney during the trial. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly