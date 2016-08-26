MISSING: 70-year-old Toledo man last seen Thursday

Toledo police are asking for your help in locating a 70-year-old man who was last seen leaving his home Thursday.

Joseph Kynard, 70, left his home on Moran Avenue Thursday morning and has not been seen since.

He is 6'0", 160 pounds with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

According to police, he may be in the area of Central and Secor.

If you see him, you're asked to call 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.