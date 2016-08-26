National Dog Day celebrates our four-legged family members

Every dog has its day, and today is every dog's day!

National Dog Day is a celebration of all dogs - mixed breeds and pure, and was founded in 2004 by pet and family lifestyle expert and animal advocate Colleen Paige, according to NationalDogDay.com.

"Our mission is to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledges family dogs and dogs that work selflessly each day to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort," the site states.

You can also enjoy discounts and special offers, including:

-At Petsmart.com: Free shipping, $10 off orders over $60, and $20 off orders over $100. The first 50 customers at Petsmart locations receive a free Pedigree Dentastix or Greenies treat

-At Petco.com: Up to 50 percent off across the site, plus free shipping on orders over $29

