Tiffin City Schools apologizes after little kid left on bus

Tiffin City Schools is apologizing to parents, as they try to figure out how a little kid was left behind on a school bus.

It happened Thursday morning. According to the district, the child fell asleep on the bus and when the driver returned to the garage, they went unnoticed.

Police later picked up the child, who was wandering around near the garage.

The district says the driver is now on administrative leave:

“Dear parents, Today an elementary student fell asleep on a school bus and was left unattended when the bus returned to the bus garage. The student left the bus garage and was found by the Tiffin Police. Gratefully, the student was not harmed. We take complete responsibility for this incident and apologize that it happened. The results could have been tragic. Tiffin City Schools places primary importance on student safety and the matter is currently being investigated. Leaving a student on a bus is absolutely unacceptable and we hold adults accountable when the safety of a student is at risk. The bus driver involved is on administrative leave. This incident is a critical reminder for our staff that our primary obligation as educators and school employees is to supervise students and keep them safe while they are with us. I assure you that we are taking steps to prevent an incident like this from reoccurring. We will be reviewing out training and compliance protocol with our transportation staff. I know we will need to work to regain your trust after this incident. I am committed to making your child’s safety my highest priority. Sincerely, Dr. Vicki Wheatley Superintendent”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.