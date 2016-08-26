Family wakes up to tree on house

A family was forced out of their home Friday morning after a tree came crashing down on top of it.

It happened at a home on Marne between Jackman and Upton. The homeowner says it sounded like a freight train when the tree fell, waking them up.

Luckily, damage was only sustained to the outside of the home and the family was able to get out safely.

Toledo Edison has been called out to take care of the downed power lines.

