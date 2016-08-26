Glenwood reopens after early morning water main break

The City of Rossford dealt with quite a mess from an overnight water main break Friday.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road, near the Junior High School. Water could be seen streaming down the road and into the sewers.

Emergency crews worked to repair the water main for several hours. The road has since been reopened.

Rossford officials say this in the third water main break since 5 p.m. Thursday that they've been worked on.

Rossford City Schools sent an email out to parents informing them school would still be in session.

It's still unknown what caused the water main break.

People in that area are now under a water boil advisory.

This includes students at the junior high, who are drinking bottled water.

