Sandusky Co. Commissioner: Trust should remain in sheriff's office, despite charges against sheriff

Sandusky County Commissioners were not thrilled to hear the news about Sheriff Kyle Overmyer, who was indicted on dozens of charges by a grand jury on Tuesday.

Sheriff Overmyer is charged with 43 counts, 38 of which are felonies, including illegally obtaining prescription drugs and misusing department funds.

The news was unexpected for the heads of the county.

"When I heard about it, it was really disappointment, you know, in an elected official. With all the trust that a person puts in a person that takes a position like he has," said Sandusky County Commissioner Charlie Schwochow.

Though the allegations and list of charges are lengthy, he says those in the county need to be patient.

"You have to understand at this point, he's innocent until proven guilty. He has a lot charges against him, and we're just going to have it play out and see what happens," said Schwochow.

In the meantime, Schwochow says the community should have faith in the department and not let what the sheriff is accused of influence their trust.

"We've got very good people in the department. Very good. It's a very good strong sheriff's department. And believe me ladies and gentleman, I believe a lot of trust should be given to this group," said Schwochow.

The Commissioner says in time, the truth will come out.

"I think at this point, you know, I think it's going to all wash out. The trust is going to come back because we're going to get to the bottom of everything," said Schwochow.

Sheriff Overmyer plead not guilty to all the charges. He is currently out on bond.

A final pretrial date has been set for February 17. The trial is scheduled to start March 6.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.