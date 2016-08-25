100 marijuana plants worth $100,000 seized in Seneca County

The Senaca County Drug Task Force conducted their annual State Marijuana Eradication throughout Seneca County Thursday.

Police seized 100 plants from local fields throughout Seneca County, worth a street value of $100,000, during the multi-jurisdictional operation.

“Today’s efforts were just a small example of our accomplishments with all of us working together with all the local & state law enforcement agencies to obtain a common goal & that’s to reduce the availability of illegal drugs to improve the quality of life for our citizens throughout Seneca County,” said Seneca County Sheriff William Eckelberry.

Deputies continue to urge residents to report suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force.

