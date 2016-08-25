TMACOG propose second intake source as provider of bulk water

The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG) is proposing a regional water system. Only one intake in Lake Erie pipes water to Toledo’s water treatment plant.

TMACOG proposes a second intake source as another provider of bulk water, a way to prevent another toxic algal water crisis like the one that crippled Toledo water customers two years ago.

“It’s about the health and welfare of our citizens, having a viable clean water source that’s pertinent if one potion goes down the other fills in and for our businesses," said Tim Brown of TMACOG.

Brown promoted the regional concept Thursday night to the Lucas County Township Association. He says any government entity now contracting with Toledo could join the system.

As for your water bill:

“So water rates are going to go up. But exponentially in the region and the city of Toledo if we don’t do this regionally and all shoulder the burden and cost and spread it equally among one another," said Brown.

Chuck Hoecherl, Moncloca Trustee and President of the Association, says people have been working together, talking about the system and remaining open minded.

“TMACOG has done a yeoman’s job carrying the water, no pun intended. It just needs the political force and people to have the willpower to do it. Making some progress.”

Tim Brown says he's getting positive feedback about the Regional Water System. He says many government leaders with a stake in this have been coming to the TMACOG office on a regular basis learning about the nuts and bolts of the system.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.