New trade skills center opens on UT Scott Park campus

A big problem facing manufacturers today is replacing retirees who had decades of experience with new hires who have very little, which is why a new training center was established in Central Toledo to bridge that gap.

A few years ago, a building on the south end of the University of Toledo's Scott Park Campus was not being utilized for any

education. Now it is home to a skilled-trade program that is a partnership between two local community colleges.

The new Advanced Manufacturing Training Center is a partnership between Northwest State Community College and Terra State Community College.

David Conover, Director of Custom Training Solutions, says the focus is to give students and incumbent trade workers the best training on the latest technology to fill open jobs.

"How do you attract business if you don't have a skilled workforce? So,there's that economic development part that we're also trying to fill," said Conover.

Along with a variety of skills taught, such as Robotics, Electrical, Hydraulic and Pneumatic troubleshooting, many of the instructors are experienced tradesmen.

"This is immeasurable." said Training Coordinator Debra Fortney. "They're getting not only college credit, they're getting training right from someone who

has been in the industry for over 30 years and has a journeyman's card."

The technology used in classroom instructions and on the workplace manufacturing floor is expected to draw more younger students to the industry.

"They're going to be doing a lot with technology." said Fortney. "Take for instance the rides at Cedar Point, they're all using PLC equipment. We teach them how to program that PLC equipment here."

Classes last 33 weeks. The next session begins in October.

For more information, click here.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.