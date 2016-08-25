SkyWarn shows how Lucas County avoided storms

As storms headed east Wednesday night, it was unclear whether or not residents would see more funnel clouds touchdown.

WTOL received some threatening cloud video near Levis Commons in Perrysburg as the storm headed toward downtown.

The video was taken by the people of SkyWarn, a volunteer organization dedicated to storm spotting. These spotters relay information on what they are seeing to various media outlets, including WTOL Meteorologists.

"Last night was really the worst that I've seen since we've been involved,” said Brenda Krukowski, who’s been with SkyWarn for more than 25 years.

Krukowski heads to the dispatch center whenever severe weather is a threat to our area. Wednesday night, she was at the Lucas County Emergency Center taking calls from SkyWarn spotters for four hours.

"We had some clouds that could have formed tornados but they didn't. And they didn't touch the ground so we were very fortunate there that nothing happened here,” said Krukowski.

SkyWarn works with the Lucas County EMA to communicate what their spotters are experiencing in the field.

Pat Moomey, EMA Director for Lucas County, says it seemed like the storms went over Lucas County, which is good, but no so much for Defiance or Paulding County.

For more information about SkyWarn, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.