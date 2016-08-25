Man convicted of attempted murder mistakenly released

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a prison inmate after he was mistakenly released from a suburban Detroit jail.

Johnny Rodgers was supposed to be returned to the state Corrections Department after appearing Wednesday in an Oakland County court. Instead, a jail officer released him.

The sheriff's office says he had no money or cellphone and was believed to be in Detroit, wearing a white shirt, jeans and Timberland boots.

Rodgers was sentenced to at least seven years in prison last November after being convicted of attempted murder and other crimes in Wayne County. He was in an Oakland County court this week in a separate gun case.

Rodgers has a tattoo on his right arm that says: "Live for everything die for nothing."

