People hunker down at BGSU ice arena as storms pass through

While the severe weather was making its way through Wood County, dozens found shelter at BGSU's ice arena.

There were a lot of people on the ice at the time of tornado warning, who had to hunker down for safety.

As part of BGSU protocol, families took cover under the stands and in the locker rooms.

"They sheppard us into a safe area, and kept an eye out on the kids, particularly because some kids had been dropped off. They were doing a terrific job," said Bill Huber, who took shelter at the ice arena.

"Anytime we have customers in the building we're always ready to go making sure that we're on the top of our game for any situations that come up," said Laura Fischer, BGSU ice arena employee.

No one inside was hurt.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.