CDC warns of inappropriate use of contact lens

A major warning from the CDC this morning, for those of you wearing contacts.

It says sleeping and swimming in contacts can lead to severe eye issues. In fact, the problem can get so bad, a transplant could be required.

"We want to make sure people understand that contact lenses are a great way and a safe way for visual correction. It is very important that people understand that it is a medical device and needs to be utilized in a manner that is appropriate for that contact lens," said Dr. Stephen Reed, Clinical Lead for Ophthalmology at ProMedica.

Experts say more than a million hospital visits each year are related to eye problems.

