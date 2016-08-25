Monroe Co. Humane Society looks for loving homes for cats left in garbage can

The Humane Society of Monroe County is looking for some loving homes for seven abandoned cats.

The humane society posted about the cats on its Facebook page Thursday morning, saying that they has been left in a garbage can and covered in their own urine outside of the shelter Wednesday night.

The humane society says leaving animals in these type of conditions is cruel and unnecessary, and they will be installing security cameras to deter anything like this from happening again.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is being asked to call 734-243-3669.

