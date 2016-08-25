Accidental overdoses killed 8 people a day in Ohio last year

Ohio officials say accidental drug overdoses killed a record 3,050 people in the state last year, or an average of eight per day.

Over one-third of those were linked to the powerful painkiller fentanyl. A report released Thursday shows fentanyl-related deaths more than doubled from 2014, pushing the overdose toll to a record.

Read the full report:

The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services' medical director says Ohio's addictions epidemic can only be dealt with through prevention, intervention, treatment and use of life-saving measures such as an overdose antidote.

Officials concede the problem has grown, but they have hope of making headway. They point to progress in curbing prescription opiate abuse and say they're working to improve access to the antidote and drug treatment and recovery resources.

Sewell reported from Cincinnati.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.