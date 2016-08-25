Police stop crime by taking guns off the streets of Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police stop crime by taking guns off the streets of Toledo

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police have their work cut out for them. Not only do they have to respond to multiple shootings, but officers are also working on trying to prevent the crimes from happening.  

Police responded to three separate shootings Tuesday night. All three took place in different parts of the city and police say they aren't believed to be related, but they still add to the total number of shootings that took place in the city so far this year. 

Right now, those numbers are lower than last year's numbers, and police are crediting that to getting guns off the streets. 

Last year, the Toledo Police Department confiscated over a thousand illegal firearms. This year, they're on track to match that number if not surpass it, recovering 704 so far. 

"One reason why homicide rates continue to drop is because we have been out there hitting the houses the gangs hang out at where the dope is being sold," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. 

Toledo police take pride in their crime fighting program by posting pictures of the weapons they take off the streets on Facebook and Twitter with the hashtag #keepingtoledosafe!  

